Hyderabad: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta met with an accident in Germany. The actor took to social media to inform her fans that she had to cut short the trip due to injury.

Munmun on Monday took to Instagram Stories to share a note that reads, "Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very badly. Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home." Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded her comment section with messages of concern. "Hope you are not badly hurt," wrote an admirer while another wished her speedy recovery.

Munmun also shared videos and pictures of her injured knee. In the pictures, her leg is seen covered with bandages as she awaits flight back home.

For unversed, Munmun made her debut with Hum Sab Baraati Hai and rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She plays role of Babita Ji on the show for the last 15 years. First aired on July 28, 2008, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular sitcoms that deal with societal issues.