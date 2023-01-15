Hyderabad: R’Bonney Gabriel from USA is Miss Universe 2022. The Miss Universe 2022 pageant, which was held in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 14, 2023, and where India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned her successor

Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the beauty pageant title in 2022, crowned the new Miss Universe in a grand event held on Sunday morning. India's Divita Rai made it to the top 16 but she couldn't go further.