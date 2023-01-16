Hyderabad: Sophiya Bhujel, who represented Nepal at the recently held Miss Universe 2022, is going viral on social media. The Miss Universe 2022 finale took place on January 15. Ahead of the grand finale of the 71st Miss Universe, the contestants from 86 countries tried their best to bring the essence of the land to which they belong during the National Costume round. During the National Costume round, Sophiya left an indelible impression as she owned the stage as Hindu Goddess Kali.

Sophiya Bhujel had taken to social media to share her look from the National Costume round and caption them as "Shakti, the Divine Feminine." In the pictures, Bhujel is seen donning a bright red saree. With a third eye on the forehead wearing Sindoor, she looked fierce as Kali, the quintessential embodiment of shakti, female power. She added heavy gold jewellery and a Trishul (trident) to complete her look.

For those who are unversed in Hindu culture, Sophiya also shared a note on Instagram decoding her look and the inspiration behind it. She wrote "This year, for our national costume, we take inspiration from Shakti, the fountain of creation, the source of it all. The red color denotes the blood and symbolizes the power of creation. The Trishul / trident represents the trinity of Creation Life and Death."

Talking about her accessories and costume, Sophiya further wrote, "The accessories symbolize the various aspects how our physical body is the yantra or the vehicle to create magic in this universe. This costume reminds us of our own strength. It reiterates the fact that each woman is a boundless source of energy."

She also said her look at Miss Universe 2022 National Costume round is to "remind you, your divinity, encourage you to look within and reawaken the Shakti that resides within you."

Meanwhile, the National Costume round look of India's Divita Rai was inspired by the ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird which is a symbol of the wealth of our rich cultural heritage along with the spiritual essence of living in harmony with diversity.

Designer Abhishek Sharma who created Divita's costume spoke about the details of design and said, "The wings represent the power of nourishment and care that India has shown in the difficult times towards the citizens of the world and took care and stood as a support with the notion of 'One World One Family'. The national costume in its true sense is the essence of modern India and its approach to progressive thinking."

As reported earlier, R'Bonney Gabriel of the USA was crowned Miss Universe 2022 which was held in New Orleans, Louisiana. Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela was named the first runner-up, and Andreina Martinez of the Dominican Republic was named as the second runner-up.