New Orleans: R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night. Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, then beamed after her name was announced.

Thumping music rang out, and she was handed a bouquet of flowers, draped in the winner’s sash and crowned with a tiara onstage at the 71st Miss Universe Competition, held in New Orleans. The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez.

The final three contestants react during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Left to right are Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel and Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez

R’Bonney Gabriel's winning answer at Miss Universe 2022:

In the Q&A at the last stage of the competition for the three finalists, Gabriel was asked how she would work to demonstrate Miss Universe is “an empowering and progressive organization” if she were to win. “I would use it to be a transformational leader,” she responded, citing her work using recycled materials in her fashion design and teaching sewing to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel answers a question during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans

“It is so important to invest in others, invest in our community and use your unique talent to make a difference,” Gabriel continued. “We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change.”

Education:

According to Miss Universe, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design with a Minor in Fibers in 2018 at the University of North Texas. She attributes her opportunistic outlook to her upbringing immersed in the arts, sports, and travel. As a high-school volleyball player who pivoted to fashion, she quickly fell in love with constructing designs with fabrics and textiles at the young age of 15.

Fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor:

A short bio posted on the organization’s website said she is also CEO of her own sustainable clothing line. R’Bonney is an eco-friendly fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor with an excitement for life. R’Bonney is the lead sewing instructor at Magpies & Peacocks, a Houston based non-profit design house that is dedicated to using Fashion As A Force For Good through sustainability and community impact.

R'Bonney Gabriel posing after crowning moment

As a Gucci Changemakers recipient, they were honored for their work of diverting unwanted textiles and fabrics from landfills and turning them into fashion collections. Within the “MAKR” program, she teaches sewing classes to women that have survived human trafficking and domestic violence.

First Filipino-American to win Miss USA:

As the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA, R’Bonney shares the importance of embracing your culture. As a voice for Asian-Americans, she opens the door for more diversity and representation in society and was honored to be published in Vogue Philippines.

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts after being selected as one of the final three contestants in the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans, Saturday

R’Bonney Gabriel's mission:

R’Bonney’s mission for life is for women and young girls to see themselves in her, and feel inspired to conquer their goals by owning who they are.

Meanwhile, nearly 90 contestants from around the world took part in the competition, organizers said, involving “personal statements, in-depth interviews and various categories including evening gown & swimwear.” Miss Curacao, Gabriela Dos Santos, and Miss Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino, rounded out the top five finalists. Indian's Divita Rai made it to the top 16 but was out of the race thereafter.