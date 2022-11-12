Mumbai: The women of the Bachchan family, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda have been setting the social media on fire with their conversations on the podcast 'What The Hell Navya'. While earlier they spoke about financial independence, the conversation this time around was focussed on female health and wellness including topics like menopause, period stories and sex education.

Commenting on the concept of all-round health and wellness of women, Shweta Nanda during the recent episode about 'Biology: Blessed But Biased', said: "A lot of women lose a lot of self-confidence and it leads to mental health issues and no one helps you through it. Indian women don't know anything about bone health. You don't know that Calcium is so important for you after a certain stage because our bones just go weak. We're infamous for this."

The show aims to create a safe space for women across all age groups with the hosts representing three generations and bringing in different perspectives. Jaya Bachchan feels that conversation around women is changing very slowly. "It should have been headlines today," she said.

Navya finds women's healthcare platforms run by men pretty ironic. Created by IVM Podcasts, 'What The Hell Navya' promises to be a riot, with a lot of leg-pulling, real conversations from the trifecta - Jaya, Shweta and Navya. In every episode, the hosts share their thoughts on financial independence, careers, love, parenting and friendship. (IANS)

