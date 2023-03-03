Hyderabad: If a viral tweet is to be believed, Hrithik Roshan and his long-time girlfriend Saba Azad are all set to tie the knot in November 2023. Speculations are rife of the two getting hitched this year as the couple is spotted together quite frequently now. This will be Hrithik's second marriage as the actor was first married to Sussanne Khan for 14 years from 2000 to 2014.

An entertainment portal on Twitter announced the news of the two getting married this very year. The couple has not yet responded to the claim and there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

Recently, Hrithik and Saba were seen at Mumbai airport, wherein the Bollywood actress had come to see off the War actor. The video, posted by a paparazzi, showed Saba arriving at Mumbai Airport to see off Hrithik. Hrithik kissed Saba goodbye before getting out of the car. Then he and his team proceeded to the airport's main entrance. The rumours about them dating started circulating after Hrithik and Saba were seen on a dinner date in February of last year.

Saba keeps frequently visiting Hrithik's home for family gatherings. The couple made their relationship official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May of last year, putting all rumours to rest. Saba is close to Hrithik's family as well as his ex-wife Sussanne and spends time with them on a regular basis. The couple have been dating since 2022.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Hrithik will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller 'Fighter,' opposite Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Saba's next film will be 'Songs of Paradise,' in which she will co-star with Soni Razdan.