Hyderabad: Hyderabad: Sending paps into a frenzy, Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad were caught sharing an endearing moment at the Mumbai airport, where the actress had come to see him off. Hrithik had to leave for Hyderabad for the shoot of his upcoming movie Fighter. The actor was papped by a famous paparazzi from tinsel town, who then shared the video online.

In the video, Hrithik and Saba could be seen in their black-coloured luxury car. Hrithik was looking dapper in an olive green t-shirt paired with brown coloured cargo pants. He completed his look with a green jacket. The actor also donned a cap and yellow goggles to complete his look. On the other hand, Saba Azad was dressed casually in green trousers and a grey crop top with her hair open.

Rumours were rife about Hrithik and saba dating for a long time. However, following their hand-in-hand entry at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, the rumours were put to rest. Hrithik previously was married to Sussanne Khan, an interior designer.

Talking about Hrithik's work front, Hrithik has the movie "Fighter" in the works with Deepika Padukone. Siddharth Anand's "Fighter," which also has Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor in significant roles, is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2024. This is going to be Deepika and Hrithik's first project together.

Hrithik was last seen with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the crime thriller movie "Vikram Vedha," which received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Speaking of Saba's career, she will next appear with Soni Razdan in the movie "Songs of Paradise."

