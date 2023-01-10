Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan extended Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she slammed an online outlet for its insensitive post saying she lost her glow after her Myositis diagnosis. In a Twitter post on Monday, the online outlet shared photos of the actor from the trailer launch event of Samantha's upcoming Telugu movie Shaakuntalam.

Samantha received support from Bollywood star Varun Dhawan who asked her to be not bothered by a "clickbait" post. "U don't feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also, glow is available in Instagram filters. Just meet Sam trust me she was glowing (sic)" Dhawan tweeted.

Varun Dhawan supports Samantha after 'lost charm' tweet

Major actor Adivi Sesh also took to Twitter to support Samantha and wrote, "Gosh lucky charm nuvvu asalu. You don’t know how much positivity you give to the universe, to all of us."

It all started when the online outlet shared an insensitive post and wrote, "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, Myositis hit her badly, making her weak again," it added.

Samantha took to Twitter to call out the post. "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did... And here's some love from me to add to your glow," the 35-year-old actor tweeted. Samantha had revealed in October last year that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

Samantha reacts to 'lost charm' tweet

It is a rare condition that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful, and is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

Varun aside, Samantha also received an outpouring of support from Netizens. A Twitter user wrote: "As someone who has an autoimmune disease and went through heaps of experimental treatments including steroids, with all the effects of illness & treatment that showed up visibly, these kinds of condescending remarks can feel brutal. I feel sorry for those that can't see."

Samantha is currently looking forward to the release of her latest Telugu movie --mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Billed as a whimsical tale, Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres countrywide on February 17.

Samantha will reportedly feature in the Indian Prime Video original of Citadel as well. The untitled Citadel series based out of India will be led by renowned creator duo Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), who are the showrunners, and directors of the series, and will feature Varun Dhawan in the lead role.