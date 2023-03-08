Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar was released on the occasion of Holi, i.e, March 8. The advance booking trends showed a positive response, owing to holidays. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame. Apart from the fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha, the film marks the debut of standup comedian Anubhav Bassi.

The modern-day rom-com is sure to benefit from the Holi season. The film is likely to become the second-highest grosser after Pathaan this year based on the initial trends. According to reports, TJMM had sold approximately 84,000 tickets by 7 p.m. on Tuesday. This is worth around Rs 2.50 crore, with the opening day advance selling around 100K tickets by the end of the day.

This advance booking response indicates a double-digit opening for the film. The advance booking of tickets across theatre chains in the Delhi-NCR region shows a healthy trend, with several screenings being sold out. According to Book My Show, ticket prices have also risen, with passes selling for Rs 1800 in some locations. With this, the film is expected to open to around Rs 10-13 crore net in India, which is significantly higher than the Box Office performance of Luv Ranjan's previous film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

His last movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and Nushratt Bharuccha, earned Rs 6.42 crore net and finished its lifetime run at almost Rs 109 crore net. If TJMM gets good reviews, it will undoubtedly surpass SKTKS' box office earnings to become Ranjan's highest-grossing movie ever. The movie also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles in addition to Ranbir, Shraddha, and Anubhav.