Hyderabad: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar hit big screens today. The film helmed by Luv Ranjan is getting thumbs up from netizens who have flooded Twitter with positive reviews. The early response to TJMM seems bright while buzz in the trade around RK and Shraddha's film too hints at a double-digit opening-day collection.

After having a dud in period actioner Shamshera and a hit in fantasy drama Brahmastra, TJMM marks Ranbir's return to the rom-com genre. The actor is playing expert couple-buster Mickey in the film who falls for Tinny played by Shraddha Kapoor. Both want different things in the relationship and that is the conflict in the story.

The netizens have seemingly lapped up TJMM if reactions to Shraddha and Ranbir's film on Twitter are anything to go by. Netizens dubbed TJMM as a perfect blend of rom-com and family entertainer. Tweeple are also liking Ranbir's comic timing in the film and lauded the versatile actor for doing justice to the character. Defending Ranbir and Shraddha on nepotism grounds, a section of social media users also opined that "all nepotism products are not bad."

Leading pair aside, tweeple are also heaping praise on Anubhav Singh Bassi. The stand-up comedian marks his film debut with TJMM and floors movie buffs with his effortless act. Bassi plays Ranbir's sidekick in the film and according to netizens he lifts the scene to another level with his comic timing.

Released on approximately 3302 screens, TJMM marks Luv Ranjan's return to directing after 2018 release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. TJMM was announced long back but the film faced many roadblocks after Luv faced sexual harassment allegations in 2018. The director, however, denied the accusations levelled against him.