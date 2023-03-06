Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty dropped a workout video on Instagram today, and her Monday Motivation never looked better with an amalgamation of burning calories on fabulous remix music. The actor took to the social media app to motivate others in keeping their body fit and healthy.

The 47-year-old actor is performing a lower-body targeted cardio drill, which works the cardiovascular system and majorly legs, glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings. This routine can actually be added to a quick cardio session post-weight training or as a finisher to your leg day training, the actor said in her caption.

Let the Monday Motivation be something that you love doing, what better combo than an amalgam of burning calories on some fab music, she said. "But, it has to be timed, e.g.: You can do three or more reps for 60 seconds each," adding, "Just remember: If you have any knee or joint condition, please consult with your physician before attempting this."

In the video, Shilpa can be seen having a good time while working out, with remix versions of Chammak Challo and Oo Antava Mawa in the background. Her Monday Motivation posts are filled with all kinds of exercises that the actress ace with fun and determination. Her fitness routine includes yoga, stretches, and occasionally cardio.

Earlier, the actor could be seen performing a similar routine with a remix version of the Baazigar song in the background. Shilpa noted that this workout has several health advantages and mostly strengthens the legs and cardiovascular system. When practising the activity, the actor advised being cautious.