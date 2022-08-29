Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Shilpa Shetty, who fractured her leg while shooting for Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force, has already begun to do exercises, even though she has been advised to rest. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video wherein she is seen working out on a wheelchair.

Today Shilpa shared a video of her sitting on a wheelchair with a broken leg yet doing exercise to strengthen her upper body. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Keep moving. No matter what. That’s the policy I’m living by, especially these past couple of weeks😅Putting the time I have to good use, while my leg’s going to need time to make a full recovery, decided to ensure I follow a routine that works on strengthening the upper-body.|

Imparting Monday motivation goals, the 47-year-old also asked her followers and fans to take precautions and seek expert help before hitting the gym while recovering from injury.

"I performed these under the expert supervision of @yashmeenchauhan. If you’re also recovering from an injury, then you must do these under supervision of a qualified and experienced coach, unless you are an experienced exerciser yourself. Happy Monday, guys 💪😘," wrote Shilpa on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Dhadkan actor was recently seen in an action comedy film Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. She will be soon making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.