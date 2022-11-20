Hyderabad: Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa broke the internet after a video of them from an award gala in Dubai went viral on social media. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen dancing with Guru as he performs a medley at the award show.

After their cute dance video on Moon Rise, Shehnaaz and Guru are back to win over the fans with their camaraderie. In the viral video, Guru is seen coming down from the stage to where Shehnaaz was sitting looking like a diva in a black gown. When Guru extended his hand to Shehnaaz she gets up and dances on Randhawa's Tenu Suit Suit Karda.

The video has come just after the two sent the internet into a meltdown with a video wherein Guru was seen making Shehnaaz twirl while his song Moon Rise playing in the background. Their latest video from the award show has left fans excited who are rooting for the two to come up with a music video.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Shehnaaz paid tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla while accepting her award. "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said, evoked a loud cheer from the audience.

The Bigg Boss 13 star has come a long way. She began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her acting debut in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England and later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019.

Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Now, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is headlined by Salman Khan. The film will release on Eid 2023. Recently, she came up with her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.