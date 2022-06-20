Mumbai (Maharashtra): The makers of Shabaash Mithu starring Taapsee Pannu have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film, which gives a peek into how a girl changed the game and aced to win it. Former national cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter, where he shared a link of the trailer of the film based on the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj.

The over two-minute trailer begins with the childhood story of Mitali. It later moves towards how she started playing, her practices, becoming the captain and the difficulties of being a woman in the game like cricket. Taapsee is heard saying: "Aesa khel ke dikhayengay ke koi humaari pehchaan kabhi koi bhool na paye."

Mithali Raj, who is known for her record breaking 23 year long career in international cricket, made over 10,000 runs in ODI. The film follows her journey of becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world. The film is a tribute to the recently retired cricketer.

The message of Nazariya badlo, khel badalgaya is encapsulated in the trailer to the hilt with compelling dialogues and glimpses of the talented Taapsee playing Mithali with utmost conviction. The film, directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios hits theatres on July 15.

