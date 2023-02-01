Mumbai: Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the cast of Prime Video's Indian original series within the Citadel franchise alongside Varun Dhawan, the streaming platform confirmed Wednesday. Talking about being part of Citadel, Samantha said she is looking forward to working with Varun.

The show marks Prabhu's second outing with the streamer and showrunner duo Raj & DK, who directed her in the second season of their hit spy thriller series The Family Man. Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said the team is thrilled to be working with the actor once again.

Working on this project was a homecoming for the actor. For Samantha, the interconnected storylines in the productions across the globe and the script of the Indian installment really excited the actor in her. "I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. I am also looking forward to working with Varun for the first time on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you're around him," said Samantha on being part of the Indian version of Citadel.

The canvas for the Indian installment of Citadel is larger than life but the treatment and texture is retro, rooted, and quirky. The series is being shot extensively across India and international locales. With Raj & DK steering this ship and a terrifically talented cast, we are confident that the series is going to be nothing short of a spectacle.

Billed as a local original spy series, the currently untitled project hails from Prime Video and AGBO, the production banner co-founded by Hollywood filmmaking duo Russo Brothers. Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK, who also serve as directors on the upcoming show, said casting Prabhu in the Indian chapter of the Citadel universe was a no-brainer.

"We are thrilled to have started production on Citadel India. The first leg is being shot in India, before we move onwards to Serbia and South Africa. We have an amazing crew and a tremendously talented cast, which makes the creative process all the more exciting," they added.