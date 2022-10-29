Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is garnering a positive response to the trailer of her upcoming film Yashoda. The actor has been keeping a low profile for months and her fans kept wondering what is happening with their beloved actor not knowing that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

Two days after Yashoda trailer release, Samantha took to Instagram to speak about her health condition. The actor shared a lengthy post with a picture wherein she is seemingly dubbing for a project with saline drip on.

She began the post with gratitude for love coming her way after Yashoda trailer launch. "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me."

Talking about her health condition, Samantha wrote, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with."

The actor also said that the doctors are confident that she will make a complete recovery very soon. While struggling with her ill health, Samantha said that few days are tough "physically and emotionally…".

READ | Samantha paid higher price to purchase apartment where she lived with Naga Chaitanya- deets inside

"Even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery." She concluded the post on a positive note and wrote, "I love you.. ♥️ THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

Meanwhile, the actor has multiple projects at various stages of the production. While Yashoda is all set to release on November 11, her mythological dram Shakuntalam is in post-production. Samantha is yet to wrap up shoot for romantic drama Khushi which will feature her alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Following which, she will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Citadel, the Indian divergent of the umbrella series of the same name.