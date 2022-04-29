Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have kickstarted the shooting for their upcoming movie is known. On Thursday, Samantha celebrated her 35th birthday and the team of her upcoming film including the leading man made sure that she gets a good surprise before the day ends.

On Friday, Samantha took to social media to share a video wherein she is seen being pranked by the entire unit of the film. The team even wrote a fake scene to pull off the birthday prank on The Family Man 2s star. Sharing the video, Samantha wrote, "The sweetest surprise♥️ It was freezing and we had a lot of work to do. But that didn’t stop these scamsters from pulling off this elaborate surprise. Thankyou 💕."

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie which is tentatively titled VD11 marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha after the 2018 biographical drama film Mahanati. The untitled film will be bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. The movie shoot commenced in Kashmir while Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Alleppey will also be the shoot locations.