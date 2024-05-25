ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Dushyant Chautala Casts Vote in Hisar, Asks People To 'Vote for Change'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

Updated : May 25, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala urged voters to exercise their right to vote and emphasised the importance of democracy. He also stressed the role of each vote in bringing about change and encouraged people to brave the heat and participate in the electoral process.

File photo of former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (ANI Photo)

Sirsa (Haryana): Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala cast his vote at a polling booth in Sirsa on Saturday and urged the electorate to vote for a change.

Dushyant's parents Ajay Singh Chautala and Naina Singh Chautala also exercised their franchise. "I appeal to people to come out and exercise their right to vote and vote for change. This festival of democracy is very important. Every vote of yours will play a role in bringing change. Don't be deterred by the heat. Get out and exercise the strength of your vote," Dushyant Chautala was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

JJP candidate from Hisar, Naina Singh Chautala, also appealed to people to exercise their franchise. "Please come out of your houses and vote. Voting is our strength. We can bring about change through your vote," she said.

Former Rajya Sabha member Ajay Singh Chautala said that people in Haryana should decide whom they should vote for among many candidates from his family.

"There are many candidates from my family. All of them are on the field. The decision should be taken by the people of the state," he said.

The JJP was part of the BJP government in Haryana until the party recently pulled out of the alliance. The voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal assembly constituency of Haryana is underway. Ten Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana are Ambala, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat.

2,00,76,786 registered voters of Haryana will decide the fate of 223 candidates in the state. A total of 20,031 polling stations have been set up in the state. These include 19,812 permanent and 219 auxiliary polling stations. 5,470 polling stations have been set up in urban areas and 14,342 polling stations have been set up in rural areas.

