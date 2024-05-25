Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sculpture With Half Tonne Mangoes To Create Voter Awareness

Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpts a massive fruit art using 500 kg of mangoes on a 2,000 sq ft area at Puri beach, urging the voters in phase 6 to exercise their franchise in the ongoing elections to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, on Saturday.

With "Chunav ka Parv Desh ka Garv" and "Your Vote Your Voice" as his message, Pattnaik and his students took five hours to create it.

"This is summer, and mangoes are the favourite of all, so to appeal to electors to vote tomorrow, we used mangoes in our sculpture," PTI quoted him as saying.