Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster "RRR" continues to rule world box offices with its houseful shows. Much to the delight of the makers, a 1647-seater venue sold out in Los Angeles, USA on the 342nd day of its release. RRR's official handle on Instagram shared a video of a long queue waiting to get in to watch the movie.

Prior to this, the official handle announced that Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR will be re-released in theatres in the US, following the love the film has received internationally. RRR, short for Rise Roar Revolt, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, is coming back to the theatres across the United States on March 3.

The official Instagram page of the movie 'RRR' as well as Ram Charan in one of his posts shared the news with his followers. Ram wrote, "@rrrmovie back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screen once again." RRR is a tale of imaginary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem essayed by Ram Charan and NTR Jr, respectively. Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are also a part of the film helmed by SS Rajamouli.

