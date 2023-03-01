Hyderabad: After bagging Golden Globe, now Naatu Naatu from RRR is all set to jazz up Oscars 2023. The Academy on Tuesday announced that the dance anthem from RRR will be performed live at the 95th Oscars by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Taking to Twitter, The Academy shared that the high-on-energy song Naatu Naaru will be performed at the Oscars. Composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, Naatu Naatu emerged as one of the most talked-about sequences from SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR. Keeravaani's electrifying composition coupled with breathtaking dance moves by RRR leading men Jr NTR and Ram Charan made Naatu Naatu an unforgettable feat.

Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be headed to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song on March 12. Naatu Naatu from RRR is in the race for the best original song trophy at the Oscars 2023. As reported earlier, Keeravaani's Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian film to bag a nomination for best original song at the Academy Awards. Other nominees in the same category are Diane Warren, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and David Byrne.

Naatu Naatu aside, Lift Me Up, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also be performed live by Riri at the Oscars 2023. The award gala will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will air live on ABC.