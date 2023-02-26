New Delhi: As the country eagerly awaits the 95th Academy Awards night, set to be telecasted in the wee hours of March 13 in India, the nomination that has got citizens across the board in a frenzy is 'Naatu Naatu', the electric tune from SS Rajamouli-directed 'RRR'. A recreation of the catchy hit was captured on Saturday, as the South Korean Embassy to India put out a clip that instantly went viral. The video shows the Korean Envoy Chang Jae-bok as well as other embassy staff shaking a leg.

At the beginning of the clip, two female embassy staff in traditional Indian attire are seen starting with a smooth combination while performing the hook step, which then cuts to the Ambassador, flanked on either side by staff, carrying out the steps in sync - and an added genial smile. The attention to detail in the video is notable, as two other employees, resembling lead actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR in their suspenders as well as white-and-black combination, take on the charge. Moving forward, the entire set assumes a flash mob-esque appearance as all the staff dances to the song in the embassy gardens, assisted with aerial shots.

"Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!" the tweet by the Embassy read. Shared on Saturday, the video clocked more than 1.7 million views in the next 24 hours. It also got more than 4,000 retweets and 23,000 likes.

The performance caught the eyes of many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who termed the performance a "lively and adorable team effort". "Awesome!" said I&B and Youth Affairs minister Anurag Thakur in Korean script Hangul. "So lovely... Anybody would be tempted to try some steps !!" said Kiren Rijiju.

Netizens, too, appreciated the move. "Such an exciting performance. Those 3 guys till the end - you did splendid without giving up." said a user. "You have got some serious talent in the team I must say! Amazing." said another.