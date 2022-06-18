Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's film Shamshera is among the highly anticipated upcoming films in Hindi. While Ranbir's fans have been waiting to see the actor in Shamshera, it looks like the wait is finally over as a supposed poster of the film has leaked online.

A poster from Shamshera is doing rounds of the internet. While the makers are keeping details related to the film under wraps and planning for promotions, the Shamshera poster has found its way on social media. The leaked poster features Ranbir in a fierce look with long locks and a beard.

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera poster leaked

The film is a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. The film stars Sanjay as Ranbir's arch enemy. Sanjay will play the ruthless, merciless villain and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go against each other.

Vaani is paired opposite Ranbir and plays the role of a traveling performer of the country. Yash Raj Films' Shamshera will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on July 22.

