Hyderabad (Telangana): The makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera released the film's teaser on Friday. In the upcoming film, Ranbir has been paired opposite Vaani Kapoor. Produced by Yash Raj Film and directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera will also have Sanjay Dutt playing the nemesis to Ranbir's character.

The teaser opens with Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir decode who Shamshera is for the viewers. In the monochromatic teaser of the period drama, Ranbir is heard saying, "Karam se Dacait.. Dharam Se Azad," as he introduces his character in the film which is billed to be an action spectacle.

READ | Vaani Kapoor opens up on Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera role: 'He has pulled it off and how'

The film is set in 1800s and flaunts dacoit flick action. There is a patriotism angle thrown in too because it is about a tribe of dacoits that took on the British.

The film, which went into production in December 2018, has finally got release date after multiple delays due to COVID-19. The makers have locked July 22, 2022, for Shamshera's theatrical release.