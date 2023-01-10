Hyderabad: The wait is over as the highly awaited trailer of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan got unveiled today. Yash Raj Films, the banner behind SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer actioner, dropped Pathaan trailer on Tuesday.

As expected, Pathaan trailer is a power-packed glimpse of the film which will mark SRK's debut in the action genre. Though he has done action in films earlier, those films were predominantly romantic dramas. With Siddharth Anand's directorial, SRK is seemingly challenging himself and pushing boundaries as an actor at 56. With a chiseled body and washboard abs, he doesn't look his age though.

Pathaan trailer promises a treat for SRK fans who have been waiting for King Khan to bounce back after consecutive flops followed by a self-imposed sabbatical of around four years. Action aside, Pathaan trailer also showcases the firebrand chemistry between Deepika and SRK. Both the stars are looking their glamorous best in Pathaan trailer.

SRK plays the titular spy in the upcoming Yash Raj Films (YRF) Production. The trailer also sees Deepika involved in stylish stunts and romancing Shah Rukh. John, who previously starred in YRF's biker action hit Dhoom, locks horns with the superstar on a moving trailer truck.

Pathaan will have two songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Both the songs did manage to create a strong buzz. Besharam Rang a bit more though with the controversy around ''costume colour'' and supposed ''provocative choreography.''

The makers released the Pathaan trailer with a 12-days window to film's release. SRK, who is said to have an impeccable marketing mind wanted to release trailer as close as possible to film's release date. The makers also broke another promotional norm by launching songs before the trailer.

Get ready to welcome Pathaan aka SRK back on the silver screen on January 25. The will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.