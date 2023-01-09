Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan keeps storming social media with the slightest of movements. From being spotted to his regular ASKSRK session, the actor takes over social media at the drop of hat. The actor on Saturday made headlines for donating an undisclosed amount to the family of Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh. Ever since then, SRK is trending on social media as fans laud his generous act.

Proud of Shah Rukh Khan is trending on Twitter and fans are extending their support and love to their favourite superstar after his kind act. OF late, SRK and his upcoming film Pathaan have been facing backlash after the first song from the film Besharam Rang dropped on December 12. But the Proud of Shah Rukh Khan trend on Twitter seemingly proves that his kingdom is unfazed.

Fans have flooded the microblogging site with Proud of Shah Rukh Khan writing the kindest words for the superstar. Few have even expressed their love by making dance videos on Jhoome Jo Pathaan. One such dance video going viral on social media is that of a budding choreographer and SRK fan Kunal More. In the video, the Kunal and a few dancers are seen nailing Jhoome Jo Pathaan on the streets of Pune.

As reported earlier, SRK is all set to return to big screens with Siddharth Anand helmed Pathaan after four years. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, Pathaan is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan coming up next.