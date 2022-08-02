Hyderabad (Telangana): Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will be seen brewing some hot coffee at host Karan Johar's expense on the chat show Koffee With Karan 7. The Laal Singh Chaddha stars seemingly joined hands to give Karan a taste of his own medicine on the show which is known for sparking major controversies over the years.

In the latest promo of KWK7, Aamir and Kareena are seen serving sharp comebacks to KJo's spicy questions. The duo even trolled Karan for talking about "other people's sex life on the show." At one point, Aamir even said, "Kaise sawal puch raha hai ye? (What kind of questions is he asking?)"

Kareena is seen in her element and apparently trolled Aamir for taking too long to complete a film whereas Akshay Kumar wraps a film in 30 to 35 days. Kareena also rated Aamir's fashion sense as "minus" on a one to ten scales. The PK star takes it all in his stride but made sure that his co-star knows that she is insulting him twice in a sentence.

Kareena and Aamir will be seen sharing screen space in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Aamir plays role of a simple, kind man, played originally by Tom Hanks' 1994 iconic film. The film will hit big screens on August 11.