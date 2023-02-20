Indian Consulate reacts as Nawazuddin's house help claims actor stranded her in Dubai without salary
Hyderabad: The Consulate General of India in Dubai has reacted after the house help of Nawazuddin Siddiqui claimed of being left stranded in UAE by the actor. Controversies continue to haunt Nawazuddin one after the other. The actor, who made headlines after his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui washed dirty laundry in public, is in news again after the house help leveled allegations against him via a video.
The video & my statement speaks for itself. Govt authorities are requested to urgently rescue the house help of @Nawazuddin_S from Dubai where the girl is in a state of Solitary Confinement@cgidubai @UAEembassyIndia @LabourMinistry @HRDMinistry@MEAIndia @CPVIndia @OIA_MEA pic.twitter.com/EyQ8DiHPG2— Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) February 19, 2023
Aaliya's lawyer Rizwaan Siddiquee shared a video of Nawaz's house help Sapna Robin Masih on Twitter. He requested government authorities to urgently rescue the house help of Nawaz who is said to be in a state of solitary confinement. A day after Rizawaan shared Sapna's video, the Consulate General of India in Dubai responded and asked for the girl's contact details.
@RizwanSiddiquee please share the contact details of the girl in case you have any or a medium to reach out to her.— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) February 20, 2023
In the video, Sapna is seen crying as she narrates her ordeal in Dubai after being allegedly stranded by Nawaz. The 20-year-old is seen requesting to clear her due salary and arrange for her return to home in India. Rizwaan also shared a statement regarding the same and revealed Sapna was 'wrongfully' hired as on government records, she was employed as a Sales Manager in an unknown company while in reality, she was looking after Nawazuddin's kids before they returned to India in January.
Here is the Emirates ID of Sapna issued on the 16th Feb 2023, wherein she is shown to be a Sales Manager— Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) February 19, 2023
News has come in that her ticket to return to India is being arranged by team members of @Nawazuddin_S However she is still to get her unpaid dues & some money for food & taxi https://t.co/k5HqNakHhr pic.twitter.com/rsawyWTkHJ
Meanwhile, the legal battle between Nawazuddin and Aaliya is getting murkier with each passing day. Aaliya claimed that she was being harassed by Nawazuddin’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui and was denied food and access to the bathroom. The actor in his counter attack claimed that Aaliya hasn't yet divorced her first husband Vinay Bhargav. Nawaz and Aaliya got married in 2011 and share two kids - daughter Shora and son Yaani.