Hyderabad: The Consulate General of India in Dubai has reacted after the house help of Nawazuddin Siddiqui claimed of being left stranded in UAE by the actor. Controversies continue to haunt Nawazuddin one after the other. The actor, who made headlines after his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui washed dirty laundry in public, is in news again after the house help leveled allegations against him via a video.

Aaliya's lawyer Rizwaan Siddiquee shared a video of Nawaz's house help Sapna Robin Masih on Twitter. He requested government authorities to urgently rescue the house help of Nawaz who is said to be in a state of solitary confinement. A day after Rizawaan shared Sapna's video, the Consulate General of India in Dubai responded and asked for the girl's contact details.

In the video, Sapna is seen crying as she narrates her ordeal in Dubai after being allegedly stranded by Nawaz. The 20-year-old is seen requesting to clear her due salary and arrange for her return to home in India. Rizwaan also shared a statement regarding the same and revealed Sapna was 'wrongfully' hired as on government records, she was employed as a Sales Manager in an unknown company while in reality, she was looking after Nawazuddin's kids before they returned to India in January.

Meanwhile, the legal battle between Nawazuddin and Aaliya is getting murkier with each passing day. Aaliya claimed that she was being harassed by Nawazuddin’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui and was denied food and access to the bathroom. The actor in his counter attack claimed that Aaliya hasn't yet divorced her first husband Vinay Bhargav. Nawaz and Aaliya got married in 2011 and share two kids - daughter Shora and son Yaani.