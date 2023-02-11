Hyderabad: With each passing day, new claims and shocking allegations are surfacing ever since things went south for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. On Friday, Aaliya took to social media to share a video wherein Nawazuddin is seen interacting with her outside his bungalow's gate.

Video aside, Aaliya has shared a couple of documents wherein she is referred to as Nawazuddin's wife. In her lengthy social media post, she said that she regrets giving "18 years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes." Aaliya has also revealed that Nawazuddin had nothing when she met him in 2004. The couple was in a live-in relationship and shared a 1 room flat with Nawaz's brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui.

"In a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily. I believed that he loved me and will keep me happy for long life. At that time, he did not even had money for food hence I and his brother Mr.Shamas-Uddin managed everything without any personal benefit," she wrote.

The couple got married in 2010 and welcomed their daughter Shora Siddiqui a year later. In her latest post, Aaliya claimed that Nawaz is denying to accept their second child. "He is stating that he gave me a divorce after the birth of our 1st child and then again post divorce I got into a relationship with him and we gave birth to our second child while being in a live-in relationship and I came to know later that he never considered me as his wife when we were not even divorced," wrote Aaliya.

Aaliya further revealed that she sold her flat gifted to her by her mother during the first delivery due to financial crunch. She also claims of buying a Skoda Fabia for Nawaz from the money that she received after selling off the flat so that he doesn't have to travel by bus.

She feels that Nawazuddin has "completely changed and became inhuman." Aaliya, aka Zainab aka Anjana Kishor Pandey, also said that Nawaz was "never a great human being. He always disrespected his ex-gf’s, his ex-wife and now disrespecting me and targeting his kids as well." In her post, she further stated that after attaining fame and success the actor has "became more liar and a cheater about which I had no idea when I got married to him."

Revealing the reason why she has to wash the dirty laundry in public is to "show everyone that, this man is stopped so low and I want to show his true colours." She further stated, "Cheater can be of any caste and one who has good upbringing will never cheat. Hence, I request everyone not to go by the religion of a man." Aaliya concluded her post with "Justice to be prevailed 🙏🏻."

Later last month, Aaliya was booked for alleged trespass and voluntarily causing hurt on the complaint of Nawaz's mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui. Back then, Police sources said the incident may be the fallout of a property dispute between the actor, his wife, and his mother.