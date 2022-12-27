Mumbai: The motion poster of director Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh was unveiled on Tuesday. The video depicts the war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

The role of Mahatma Gandhi is played by the very talented Deepak Antani while Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen playing Nathuram Godse in the movie. Nathuram Godse is the one who shot Mahatma Gandhi in broad daylight on January 30, 1948.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, written by Asghar Wajahat and Rajkumar Santoshi, marks National Award Winning director, Rajkumar Santoshi's return to the silver screen after nine years. He is known for churning out films like Khakee, Damini, Ghatak, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and many more.

Santoshi Productions LLP Presents A PVR Pictures Release, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, with music by A.R. Rahman, and produced by Manila Santoshi, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Indian Republic Day on January 26, 2023.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh will be facing a big release clash with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller film Pathaan. SRK, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan is slated to hit the theatres a day prior to the release of Santoshi's Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh.

Santoshi's last directorial -- Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz's romantic comedy Phata Poster Nikla Hero in 2013 -- got a decent response from the audience. He will also direct Mithun Chakraborty's son Namish Chakroborty and Amrin Qureshi's debut Bollywood film Bad Boy. The official release date of the film is still awaited.