Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming thriller series Farzi on Friday unveiled the trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer. Farzi trailer promises an edgy crime thriller from the makers of the popular web series The Family Man. With Farzi, filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. popularly known as Raj and DK reunited with Amazon Prime Video after delivering two superhit seasons of The Family Man.

After unveiling a hilarious "Farzi trailer," the makers dropped "asli" Farzi trailer on Friday. Farzi trailer gives glimpses of director duo's trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between him and the law enforcement where losing is not an option.

Official synopsis of the show reads, "Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist is catapulted into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting when he creates the perfect fake currency note, even as Michael, a fiery, unorthodox task force officer wants to rid the country of the counterfeiting menace. In this thrilling cat-and-mouse race, losing is not an option!"

Spanning eight episodes, Farzi is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller. Talking about the show, director duo Raj and DK had earlier said, Farzi is one of their favourite scripts, which they have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic.

"Basically a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can't wait for everyone to watch this series that'll be out on Prime on February 10th," said Raj and DK.

Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. Farzi will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 10, 2023.