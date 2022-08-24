Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is set to appear in the upcoming episode of the Karan Johar-hosted chat show, Koffee With Karan along with her Kabir Singh costar Shahid Kapoor. Revealing about her experience of working on Kabir Singh, Kiara said she bitchslapped Shahid Kapoor in her head.

In an interesting Bingo game, Kiara revealed why she bitchslapped Shahid Kapoor in her head. "It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene," said Kiara on bitchslapping Shahid.

Karan immediately validated her decision to bitchslap Shahid and said, "If I were made to wait for eight hours for a discussion on shoes, I would bitchslap too." The new episode will see sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage and the Bollywood grandeur as on KWK 7 Kiara and Shahid bring their honest, candid side to the couch.

In the upcoming episode, Kiara also mentioned Shahid as one of her closest friends. The short teaser of their episode had glimpses where the Kabir Singh couple had many funny moments with Karan.

READ | Shahid Kapoor teases Sidharth Malhotra wedding with Kiara Advani on KWK7, watch video

Meanwhile, Shahid will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film Bloody Daddy, which is an official Hindi remake of the French film Nuit Blanche. He will be also making his grand OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series Farzi. Helmed by Raj & DK, the series also casts south actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

On the other hand, Kiara will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film Govinda Mera Naam alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the official release date of the film is still awaited. She also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan in her kitty.