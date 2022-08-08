Mumbai (Maharashtra): After the romantic song Kesariya, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, on Monday, unveiled Deva Deva, the second song from his most anticipated film Brahmastra. The latest song is billed as the soul of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Composed by Pritam, Deva Deva is sung by Arjit Singh and Jonita Gandhi while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics for the uplifting song.

The highlight of the song is Ranbir exploring his power of fire with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Deva Deva depicts how Shiva played by Ranbir achieves his potential by understanding that to control the fire outside, he needs to first feel the fire within.

In June, Ayan launched the film's trailer and received thumbs up from the audience. Brahmastra has been in limelight from the very day it was announced. The mythological-fantasy drama that has been in the works for eight years is the film on the sets of which Alia Bhatt and Ranbir fell in love. The two eventually married earlier this year on April 14.

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan are currently very busy promoting their film. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in prominent roles.