Chennai: The unit of director Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan', on Saturday released actress Aishwarya Lekshmi's look as Samudrakumari Poonguzhali in the film. Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions, which is producing the film along with director Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, said: "Soft as the wind, mighty as the ocean! Meet #AishwaryaLekshmi as Samudrakumari Poonguzhali!"

The production house, in its tweet, reiterated the fact that a grand audio and trailer launch of the film was to take place on September 6 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. Earlier, the production house had also disclosed the looks of Sarathkumar and Parthiban in the film. The production house had introduced their characters saying: "Meet the fearless protectors of Chola pride! Presenting Sarathkumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar and R. Parthiepan as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar!"

The film, the first part of which is scheduled to hit screens on September 30, is based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki. The brilliant story, that revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan, is one of a kind.

The film, called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, features a host of top stars including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. The project will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country. The film has the best in business handling each of its departments.

A. R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing. (IANS)