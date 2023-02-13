New Delhi: Retail inflation breached the RBI's comfort zone and rose to a three-month high of 6.52 per cent in January, mainly on account of a spike in food prices, as per government data released on Monday. The inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 5.72 per cent December and 6.01 per cent in January 2022.

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 per cent in January, up from 4.19 per cent in December. The previous high was 6.77 per cent in October. The Reserve Bank has been mandated by the central government to ensure the retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. (PTI)