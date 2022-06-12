Bhopal: Amid the ongoing controversy about derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad, another case has come forward wherein a youth named Abhishek Singh from Bhopal has been booked for posting objectionable comments about Prophet Muhammad on his Instagram account. A case has been registered against the youth from three cities of Madhya Pradesh -- Bhopal, Mandasaur, and Indore -- based on complaints filed by the people of the Islamic community.

While the authorities have commenced an investigation after the allegations, people have been demanding action against the accused. As per a memorandum against the concerned youth submitted by the complainants, the accused Abhishek has been posting derogatory comments about the Prophet for the past several days. The probing authorities, who have reassured strict action against the culprit, informed that Abhishek has been charged under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for intentional and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and 505 (public mischief).

Amit Soni, the in charge of Mandsaur's City Kotwali police station, said that a case has been registered against Abhishek Singh. Meanwhile, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania has also appealed to people not to upload or tag posts that hurt religious sentiments by tweeting.