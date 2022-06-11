Lucknow: Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested 227 people from several districts in connection with the violence that erupted on Friday against the controversial remarks of suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warning of strictest action against those attempting to vitiate the atmosphere.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar in a statement on Saturday said that 68 were held in Prayagraj, 50 in Hathras, 48 in Saharanpur, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 25 in Moradabad and eight in Firozabad. UP Chief Minister Adityanath, who has often spoken of how under his rule the state has been rid of frequent riots, issued a stern warning.

"Strictest action will be taken against the anti-social elements involved in the chaotic efforts to spoil the atmosphere in various cities in the past few days," he said while issuing directives to officials. "There is no place for such anti-social people in a civilised society. No innocent should be harassed, but not a single guilty should be spared," he said according to Mrityunjay Kumar, the media advisor to the chief minister. "Remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday," Kumar wrote in a tweet and posted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building.

Adityanath-run state administration razes properties of criminals and those involved in "anti-social" activities. His critics have often accused him of adopting strong-arm tactics. On Friday, people pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur during their protests after Friday prayers in mosques. At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In Prayagraj, the mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restored peace, police said.