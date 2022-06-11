Ranchi/Delhi/Uttar Pradesh/Punjab: Two persons died and several others were injured during the violent protest that erupted in Ranchi after Friday prayers against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

"Two people have succumbed to their injuries out of the total injured who were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after the violence in Ranchi," confirmed RIMS authorities. The protest that erupted after Friday prayers had turned violent following the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalisation were reported.

Many people sustained injuries in the violent protests on Friday. The district administration acted immediately and imposed a curfew in violence-hit areas of Ranchi, thereby bringing the situation under control. All internet services were temporarily suspended in Ranchi till 6 am on Saturday i.e June 11, in wake of protests in the city.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Ranchi Police (DIG) Anish Gupta had said that the situation was "under control" despite being a "little tense". “We are making all efforts from our end. Heavy security deployment is done. Senior officials are also present at the spot. We are making all efforts to see that the crowd is dispersed from here," he added.

Bihar's Road Construction Minister and BJP leader Nitin Naveen were attacked in the middle of the main road near Iqra Masjid in Ranchi. Naveen who was going to attend the 25th anniversary of his maternal uncle was stopped in the middle of the road and people started pelting stones. Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jha and the station in charge of Daily Market, Awadhesh Thakur suffered a serious head injury.

Asserting that the people of Jharkhand are "very sensitive and tolerant", Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday appealed to the people to maintain harmony and refrain from participating in any activity that leads to crimes in the state.

While addressing the media persons Soren said, "I suddenly received information about this worrisome (protest) incident. People of Jharkhand have always been very sensitive and tolerant and so there is no need to panic. I appeal to everyone to maintain harmony and refrain from participating in any activities that will lead to more such crimes."

Though the Ranchi incident touched low, taking lives of two places but the process of demonstration was not restricted to Jharkhand capital only but it had its expression in atleast 14 states on Friday after the prayers leading to incidents of sporadic violence in many places.

Visuals emerging from different parts of the country showed that the protestors took to stone pelting, ransacking, setting vehicles on fire and even hurling bombs at the police. The visuals which emerged from different parts of the country on June 10 were a sight that took India by storm, with thousands of people taking to the streets at the same time after the Friday prayers in mosques. The demonstration took place in 14 states yesterday, where agitated crowds turned violent in many areas.

The visuals of an effigy of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma hanging from a rope also emerged from these protests, signifying the emotions of the protestors making the cops believe that the violence was not only an expression of emotion but it was well orchestrated. Naturally the cops had to resort to lathi charge and introduce all sorts of mob-control techniques to control the violence.

The first wave of agitations was recorded in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh today, where a violent mob pelted stones at the police, and during this time some vehicles were also set on fire. Visuals that emerged on social media showed people with clothes wrapped around their faces shouting slogans and pelting stones.

Similarly, in the Saharanpur area of Uttar Pradesh, a crowd of nearly 2,500 people took to the streets, prompting the citizens of the area to panic and shut down their shops. The protestors demanded the arrest of the BJP spokespersons for insulting the prophet.

In Punjab, the protesters have demanded the arrest of sacked leaders, whereas instances of stone-pelting and sloganeering were witnessed after the Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, a massive protest broke out at Delhi's Jama Masjid which was later brought under control after the police removed protesters from the protest site.

Delhi Police had registered two FIRs on Wednesday-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.