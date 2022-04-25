Sagar: An 18-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle, which was part of the convoy of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, was hit by a cow and then by another vehicle near Bhopal, a police official said on Monday.

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred on Sunday near Ratona village on Sagar-Bhopal road and the dead man has been identified as Shailendra Ahirwar (18), a resident of Semadhana village, he said. "Ahirwar's motorcycle was first hit by a cow and then by another vehicle in the convoy. He was rushed to the district hospital where he died while undergoing treatment," Motinagar police station in-charge Nawal Arya said.

