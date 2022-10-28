Junagadh: A youth died at Keshod Government Hospital in Gujarat's Junagadh, while the people alleged negligence of the staff. The deceased has been identified as Hitesh Hajabhai Bharda, a resident of Talodara village of Mangrol.

According to police, Hitesh was drinking coffee on the terrace and suddenly fell from the building. The youth was taken to the Keshod Government Hospital for treatment.

A social worker said, "Instead of treating the injured patient, the staff threw him out on a stretcher, and later he died." After the death of the patient, the local people expressed their anger against the staff of the government hospital. The patient's body was lying near the hospital's oxygen plant for a long time. On being informed, the police reached the spot.

The hospital staff said, "The patient had misbehaved with the staff during treatment and was disturbing the treatment, due to which the hospital staff threw him out."

Talking about the incident, police said, "The youth had fallen from the top floor of Shrinathji Market and caffeine was found at the place where the youth had fallen. We are investigating the matter."