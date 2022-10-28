Ujjain: In an unfortunate incident, an 11-year-old boy died in a firecracker explosion in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Hritik Kahar, son of Ashok Kahar of Kaharwadi Mohallah.

The father of the deceased said, "Hritik placed a steel glass on the cracker while bursting it. When the cracker exploded, a piece of glass slit his neck and he died on the spot."

A neighbor, Vishnu Thakur said, "I was at my home and heard a sound of an explosion. As I went out, I saw the boy lying on the ground. He had a cut on his neck and was in a bloodied condition. When we reached the hospital, the doctor declared him brought dead."

Hritik's mother said, "Hritik asked me for glass but I denied him. I don't know from where he got the glass and cracker."