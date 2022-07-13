Srinagar: Officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces and Civil Administration led by Additional Director General Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to Jammu and Kashmir police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Mushtaq Ahmad for his "supreme sacrifice" in the line of duty.

Police said on Tuesday evening that terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a police naka party in Srinagar in which one police personnel attained martyrdom and two other personnel got injured. Preliminary investigation reveals that terrorists fired upon the naka party near G.D Goenka Public School area of Lal Bazar Srinagar, resulting in gunshot injuries to three personnel ASI Mushtaq Ahmad, HC Fayaz Ahmad and SPO Abu Bakar.

"However, one injured ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. Meanwhile, both the injured Police personnel have been shifted to Hospital for the treatment of their injuries," police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime while the whole area had been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is going on. (IANS)