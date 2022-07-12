Srinagar: A police officer was killed while two other policemen were injured as militants on Tuesday fired upon police officials at Lal Bazar area of Srinagar district.

According to the initial inputs, the militants attacked a police checkpoint at Lal Bazar in which three cops received bullet wounds. They were shifted to a nearby hospital immediately for treatment where one of them, a sub-inspector, succumbed.

The attack, according to police officials, took place near GD Goanka school in Lal Bazar area. The deceased officer was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad. The other two cops included a head constable and an SPO. “Terrorists fired upon police naka party at Lal Bazar area of Srinagar city. In this terror incident, three police personnel got injured and they have been shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

It later added: "ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay rich tribute to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow."