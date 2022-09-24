Bhaderwah (Jammu Kashmir): After struggling for decades, households of a hilltop village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district will get potable water under the central government's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' (JJM) scheme with a project cost of over Rs 1.78 crore. District Development Council (DDC) chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal, along with vice chairperson Sangeeta Rani Bhagat, kick-started the work on the project, which is expected to be completed during the current financial year, bringing cheers to the faces of the people of Dhara village.

"We are thankful to Lt Governor administration and Jal Shakti Vibhag for listening to our pleas regarding water scarcity in our area and sanctioning the project under JJM, local DDC councillor Thakur Yudhvir Singh said. He said the villagers had to face numerous problems, especially during the winter when there is heavy snowfall, to fetch water from a nearby spring.

"After waiting for decades, our dream and struggle are finally going to be fulfilled as work on this project has started," Singh said. Officials said the source of the water supply scheme to 160 households is the Nandooni spring running near the village. The water supply scheme shall have different components including civil (inlet tank, sedimentation tanks, service reservoirs, filtration plants) and laying and fitting of pipes for gravity main and distribution system, which shall provide 55 functional household tap connections (FHTC's), they said.

DDC chairman, Doda, Dhananter Singh congratulated the people on the commencement of work on this prestigious project and said they will be relieved from the cumbersome work of fetching water from outside. DDC vice chairperson Bhagat said it was a long pending demand of the people, which has been addressed. "More projects under JJM will be inaugurated across the Doda district in the coming days, she added. (PTI)