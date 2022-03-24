Vadodra: The rising killing of women in Gujarat have raised questions over women's safety in the state with the mutilation of a teenage girl's body only demonstrating how the perpetrators are being let scot-free by the government.

The body of the 19-year-old girl was discovered near fields in the vicinity of the Vadodara National Highway with her hand severed by the killer (s). Police said a sharp instrument had been used to stab the girl in the head and mouth. The girl's killing is not just one off the incident as the state is witnessing an upsurge in female homicides and assaults for quite some time now and anti-social groups appear to have no fear of law and order.

Several similar murders of women have occurred in the state in the last 2 to 3 months.

In Surat, a murder was committed in the name of unrequited love: A youth identified as Fenil Goyani strangled a woman Grishma Vekaria to death in a one-sided love affair near Pasodra Patiya in Surat. Videos of the incident went viral on social media, and the matter was also brought to the attention of the state's Home Minister.

This was not, however, the first or final incident of a young woman being murdered in Gujarat. Many young ladies have been killed or assaulted since the incident.

Woman strangled by live-in partner: In Surat's Kapodra, Snehaltaben in a live-in relationship was strangled to death by her lover Prakashbhai Ranchodbhai Patel in Gautam Park Society.

In Mahisagar, a boyfriend murders his girlfriend: A boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend to death with a sharp sword in Dudhela village of Virpur taluka in Mahisagar district in March this year.

Man kills wife with suicide bomb: On the night of February 26, 2022, in BT Chhapra village, Megharaj taluka, Aravalli district, the accused Lalabhai murdered his wife Shardaben Pagi with a dynamite bomb. Lalabhai summoned Shardaben outside the home, explosives slung over his waist which he blew up. Both were killed in the explosion. Lalabhai also died as well before seeking treatment.

Unconditional love steals the life of a 35-year-old woman: In the Madhavpur region of Ahmedabad, a 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death in public by a youth in a one-sided love affair. The accused Naveen Rathore and the deceased woman both resided in the same neighborhood. The woman warned the young man to keep away from her since she had two children.

While the woman was picking vegetables near the Jogani Mata shrine in Madhavpura, Naveen stabbed and killed more than five persons one by one including the woman in broad daylight.

Girl killed for refusing to have gutka from boyfriend: In Valwada village, Valsad district, a young man strangled his fiancée to death in March this year after she refused to have gutka. The man later confessed to police that he had murdered her and buried her body in a field in New Phalia, Valod.

In Jamnagar, a woman was killed by her son-in-law: In the Silver Society area near Kalawad Naka in Jamnagar, a woman named Sakilbhai Sepahi was stabbed with a knife by her son-in-law. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital but died on the way.

