Azamgarh (UP): In yet another gruesome murder case, the Azamgarh police on Sunday nabbed a man for allegedly murdering a woman and disposing of her headless body in a well in the Pashchim ka Pura area in Aihrauli village in the district. The semi-decomposed naked body of the victim with just the torso and limbs was recovered on November 15 after the locals in the area found it floating in the well. Sources say the head of the victim has also been recovered during the investigation, though the police have not officially confirmed it yet.

Woman's headless torso mystery solved in UP's Azamgarh, suspect arrested

The father of the victim, Kedar Prajapati, a resident of Ishakpur village, identified the headless corpse as his daughter's based on its physical appearance. The victim had gone missing from her home after she left with the main accused identified as Prince on November 9. The police launched an investigation immediately after the body was recovered. Officials informed that the accused is the brother of one of the victim's friends, and was well acquainted with the victim and her family. Both the accused and the victim had left their homes together for Bhairavdham on the former's bike on November 9, while the victim's family was well-aware of this.

Based on the inputs from the victim's family, the police detained four people for interrogation, as informed by SP Anurag Arya in a statement released on Saturday. With the clues procured from this interrogation, the officials tried to trace Prince. They successfully spotted him on Sunday leading to an encounter during which he was shot and sustained bullet injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, while the police await to get clarity on the murder motive and other details once he recovers.

Also read: Mutilated body of woman found in a well in UP's Azamgarh

Meanwhile, the police continued to find the corpse's head. A team comprising police personnel from various police stations combed the Harijan Basti located in Jajaupur village for over three hours in search of the severed head. Though the police have not confirmed to have found it, a post-mortem team reached the Ahirauli police station on Saturday, pointing out a high possibility of the head being recovered. SP Rural Rahul Rusia, who is on the investigation team, has refused to disclose details about the recovery of the head. Meanwhile, the headless torso of the body was sent for post-mortem late on Friday evening, after which the victim's family performed the last rites in Rajghat.