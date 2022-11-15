Azamgarh (UP): Horror prevailed in the Pashchim ka Pura area of Ahraula in Azamgarh district on Tuesday after a mutilated body of a woman, who seems to be in her early twenties, was found lying inside a well on Durvasa-Gahaji road. Police fished out the chopped hands and legs from the well with the body while the head was missing.

After inspecting the site SP Azamgarh Anurag Arya said, "Police shifted the body for identification. Once identification was done details of age and other details would be ascertained. Forensic experts and dog squad had also been called", he said adding, senior officials also have inspected the site and soon we will find out the identity of the victim.

Some locals noticed the body in a well about 150 metres away from Pashchim ka Pura village on Tuesday morning and alerted the police. SHO Yogendra Bahadur Singh suspected that the incident might have taken place two days ago. A photograph of the mutilated body floating in the well has also surfaced. The body has only an undergarment while legs and hands were found floating in the well. but the severed head was missing.