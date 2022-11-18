Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): A woman's body was found stuffed inside a trolley bag kept on a service road of the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Friday, police said. The woman, who is yet to be identified, seems to be around 22 years old, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

Her body was wrapped in a plastic sheet and kept inside the red-coloured trolley bag, the officer said, adding that she was five feet and two inches tall. Information was received that the bag was kept on the service road near the Agricultural Research Centre in Raya and it was seized in the afternoon, Bisen said. It seems that she was shot dead and later, her body was put inside the bag which was found on the road, the officer said. He said two sarees were also found in the bag.

Circle Officer Alok Singh said information about the incident has been sent to police stations of all nearby districts. The body has been sent for post mortem and efforts are on to identify the victim, he said. (PTI)