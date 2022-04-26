Dausa (Rajasthan): A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Dausa village of Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Sunday even as police have arrested an accused in the case.

As per Dausa Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta, the victim from Jaipur had left home on Sunday morning to see her parents' house in Dausa by bus. In Dausa, the accused Kaluram Meena took the woman to the forest area instead of taking her to her parents' home on the pretext of giving her a lift and gang-raped her along with his accomplices. While Meena has been arrested, the other accused are on the run.

The SP said that after the gang rape, the accused killed the woman and threw her body in a well. Meanwhile, when the victim did not reach home, her parents lodged a missing complaint at the Ramgarh Pachwara police station in Dausa on Sunday evening. The body of the woman was recovered by the police in the early hours of Monday.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the woman did not know the accused. The body has been handed over to the family members after the postmortem. BJP State President Satish Poonia targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the matter. Poonia issued a statement late on Monday saying that there is “no such day in the state on which cases of atrocities on women are not coming to the fore. "Cases of cruelty are coming to the fore with sisters and daughters. After all, how the head of the state sleeps peacefully, is beyond comprehension," he said.

Poonia said that “no one is safe under Congress rule, even government employees are being harassed”. The BJP state president said that in Dausa gangrape and murder case, the criminals should be arrested soon, strict punishment should be given and the victim's family should get justice. Poonia alleged that Ashok Gehlot “has proved to be the most failed Chief Minister till date in the history of Rajasthan”.

“They could neither maintain the law and order of the state, nor could they provide security to sisters and daughters, nor could they provide employment to the youth, nor could they fulfill the promise of loan waiver of farmers. They were engaged in only one work, getting their chair”.

