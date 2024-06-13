CBI Launches Probe into Odisha Postal Recruitment Fraud

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched an extensive investigation to unearth the inter-state organised gang responsible for providing alleged fake certificates in Odisha postal recruitment, the Central probe agency said on Thursday.

According to the CBI officials, searches at over 67 locations have been conducted in various districts of Odisha, including Kalahandi, Nuapada, Rayagad, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Around 204 officials, including 122 officials from the CBI and 82 personnel from other departments, were involved in the operation. The probe was launched based on a complaint from the Director of Postal Services in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

The CBI registered a regular case on May 9, 2023, under various Sections of the IPC and Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) based on the complaint by the Postal Department against 63 candidates of the Gramin Dak Sevak Exam, 2023 (Odisha Circle) and others, including unknown officials of the postal department and unknown private persons, CBI officials said.

As per the complaint, the recruitment process for 1,382 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for which online applications were invited on January 27, 2023. The minimum qualification required was a Class X pass certificate from any recognised board, with proficiency in the local language being mandatory.

As per procedure, applicants were required to upload their certificates and mark sheets to a centralised server. Selection was automated based on the marks secured in Class X. Selected candidates were informed via SMS and email and were asked to report to the verifying authority within 15 days for document verification before their appointment, the CBI official pointed out.

During the verification process, the Odisha Postal Circle allegedly discovered that 63 candidates from various postal divisions, including Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi and Barhampur, had submitted alleged forged or fake Class X pass certificates.

These certificates were allegedly issued by the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Allahabad, West Bengal Board and Jharkhand Academic Council, among others. The complaint suggests alleged involvement of an interstate racket